The 2023/2024 annual budget was discussed during the June 8 Coal Run city commission meeting.
The budget shows the general fund with $1,391,584 in revenue with $1,259,208 in expenditures.
Other items in the budget includes revenue from coal severance at $206,881, mineral fund at $83,460, municipal road fund at $64,808, bringing the total revenue in the budget to $1,746,733 with total expenditures at $1,259,208 leaving the city with excess revenues or expenses of $487,525.
The first reading of the proposed budget was approved with the second reading of the budget scheduled for a special called meeting June 15 at which time final approval of the budget is expected.
The commission also approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the current 2022/2023 budget when additional funding was received.
The total revenue for the 2022/2023 budget was amended to $2,396,438 from the original $1,584,895 as additional funding came into the city.
The total expenditures for the 2022/2023 budget was amended to $1,987,820 from the original $1,169,378 resulting in an excess of $408,618 from the original $415,517.
The commission was set to vote on the ordinance amending the current budget at a special meeting on June 15.