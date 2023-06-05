In efforts to prepare for the 2024 presidential election, the Pike County Clerk's Office will be receiving over $100,000 worth of additional election equipment.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court May 24 special meeting, Purchasing Director Greg Fannin said Pike County Clerk Darrel Pugh informed him that the clerk’s office was in need of more election equipment.
In the last year, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said, the court has approved approximately $700,000 for election equipment.
However, Fannin said, most of that money has been reimbursed, leaving the court with only about $100,000 out of pocket.
In this case, Fannin said, the court will not be spending any money out of pocket.
Currently, he said, the state is offering funds to cover election equipment.
“The state is making some monies available to buy additional equipment,” said Fannin. “And they will be refunding the entire balance of this.”
Experts are anticipating a “tremendous” turnout for the 2024 presidential election, Fannin said, and this purchase will help Pike County be better prepared.
“This is enough extra equipment that it should put us in good shape and have us ready for the presidential election next year,” said Fannin.
The motion to purchase the equipment passed unanimously.
The next fiscal court meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on June 6.