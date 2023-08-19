The City of Pikeville will hold a community-led tire removal event on the Levisa Fork Pikeville River Trail beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26. Partnering with local and state agencies, local volunteers will gather and float the river’s waste tires downstream for removal.
Volunteers are needed and will meet at the Marions Branch River inlet behind the Fazoli’s located at, 1302 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501. The City of Pikeville will provide volunteers with a free lunch and T-shirt while supplies last.
Pikeville Outdoor Recreation Director P.J. Collins said he is excited to join the community and restore beauty to the waterway.
“The City of Pikeville is home to a beautiful natural landscape, including our waterways like the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River,” said Collins. “We are excited to join the community for an incredible event and look forward to restoring the beauty of our river as we round up the waste tires, while enjoying a wonderful day outdoors together. We hope that you can join us on Aug. 26.”
The City of Pikeville is partnering with the Pikeville Trail Town Taskforce, Pike County, Pike County Health Department, Pike County Clean Community Board, and the Kentucky Division of Water for the removal of the estimated 2,500 tires strewn throughout the Pikeville River Trail. The University of Pikeville will provide volunteers, and the Pikeville Fire Department will be on site to assist and provide emergency services.
For questions regarding the event, or to volunteer as a kayaker, contact Collins at, (606) 794-9911.