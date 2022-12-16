The City of Pikeville and University of Pikeville (UPike) announced on Dec. 14 the formation of a Town and Gown Commission. As seen in other college towns across the country, the Town and Gown Commission will create a bridge between the city and the university within the same community, helping both to grow and prosper, while working together to address challenges.
“We are excited about this innovative partnership with the University of Pikeville,” said Philip Elswick, Pikeville city manager. “The university adds to the vibrancy of Pikeville and provides so many opportunities to drive economic development throughout the city and
region. I truly believe this will benefit the City and UPike alike, and I look forward to being a part of this exciting new chapter for our community.”
The idea for the commission came from collaboration between City of Pikeville employees Jill Dotson and Lisa Sizemore and UPike’s Director of Diversity and International Affairs, Katrina Rugless. What began as a conversation to address some concerns raised by students at UPike turned into an idea for something bigger.
“We are proud to be located in the heart of Pikeville and are grateful for the partnership we have with the City,” said UPike President Dr. Burton Webb. “Understanding the needs of
both the UPike and City of Pikeville communities will only make us better and stronger. The Town and Gown Commission has outstanding representation from our university and city, and I’m honored to have a seat at the table.”
Members of the Town and Gown Commission from the City of Pikeville include Lisa Sizemore, Business Retention & Expansion Manager, Phillip Reed, Commissioner of Public Safety, and Greg May, Chief Operating Officer of UMG, LLC.
UPike representatives on the Town and Gown Commission include Kelly Wells, director of athletics, Theresa Dawahare, associate professor of education, and Bethany Bowersock, executive director of compliance and legal affairs.
Webb and Elswick will be ex-officio members of the commission.