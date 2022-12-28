This week, the League of American Bicyclists honored the City of Pikeville by naming them an “Honorable Mention” atthe Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) awards, honoring the more than 500 communities from across America. Pikeville was joined on the honorable mention list by the City of Frankfort.
The 2022 application for the BFC award included a greater emphasis on the importance of building and connecting low-speed and low-stress bike networks, according to a statement from the city.
There were also questions about equity and accessibility on this year’s application.
“Receiving recognition during the Bicycle Friendly Community awards process by the League of American Bicyclists is a true honor for the City of Pikeville,” said City Manager Philip Elswick. “It is a privilege to be part of a community that offers our residents so much and being recognized for those efforts is exciting for the City.”
In addition to their award, the 2022 BFC award recipients will receive a Bicycle Friendly Community report card that highlights survey feedback from locals, key socioeconomic and demographic details, ridership and safety outcomes. It will also include how each community placed in the various categories of the application and will include recommendations for additional biker friendly enhancements.
“This is just another way the City of Pikeville is proving we are a great place to live, work and play,” said Elswick. “We are excited about this recognition and look forward to continuing efforts to make this a great place for our community and visitors — including cyclists — to enjoy.”