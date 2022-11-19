The City of Pikeville has provided updates regarding the construction of a brand-new fiber broadband network coming to parts of the city as a result of a public-private partnership.
The project was first announced in 2020 and was set to be completed in three phases.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said Phase 1 will cover the biggest part of the city while Phase 2 and Phase 3 will cover the remote parts of town.
Elswick said he is excited about this critical project.
“The City of Pikeville is excited to be partnering with Intermountain Cable/Gearheart Fiber to provide high-quality broadband service to so many of our residences and businesses,” said Elswick. “As we continue working to make Pikeville a sought-after home for families, businesses and tourists, high-speed broadband is a critical piece of infrastructure that we’re confident will lead to many opportunities for our community.”
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter agreed.
“Providing access to high-speed broadband service is an essential part of our mission to maintain an exemplary standard of living for the residents of the City of Pikeville,” Carter said. “Reliable internet service is more important than ever and we are proud to be connecting residents and businesses to the fiber network as the project continues.”
According to city officials, as of Nov. 16, fiber placement for Phase 1 is more than 60 percent complete.
For more information on the project and to sign up for notifications about when service is expected to be available in your area, visit, gearheartfiber.com. You can also visit Gearheart Fiber’s new office in Pikeville at, 171 Hibbard Street, Suite #3, Pikeville, which is scheduled to be open Jan 16.