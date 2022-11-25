As the tourism industry grows in Pikeville, the city is offering incentives to attract hotels and restaurants to create a more vibrant, walkable downtown.
According to Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick, with the growth of the tourism industry, the city is in need of more businesses of that nature.
“Our tourism environment has improved greatly for a number of reasons,” said Elswick. “We need more restaurants and more hotels … to help bolster that portion of our economy.”
Incentives for both hotels and restaurants include rental assistance, financial assistance for signage and beautification, financial assistance for extending operating hours, tax refunds and financial assistance for equipment and interior renovations.
The money that would be refunded to those businesses, Elswick said, would be money collected as a result of them being here.
“It doesn’t cost the city anything,” said Elswick. “It’s really just a way to financially incentivise restaurants and hotels to look at locating in Pikeville.
“It’s not general fund dollars coming from the city,” Elswick continued. “It’s tax dollars being generated as a result of those businesses.”
There are certain guidelines hotels and restaurants must meet to be eligible for the incentive program.
For hotels to be eligible, they must be high quality and meet four or three star or four or three diamond hotel rating or higher, have a minimum of 100 rooms and must offer housekeeping, food and beverage service and high quality finishes.
For restaurants to be eligible, they must generate at least $20,000 in restaurant tax annually, attract customers from outside the community and have a minimum five year lease.
Elswick said although the city already has several great businesses of this nature, with the growth of the tourism industry in Pikeville, it is necessary to bring in more.
Adding new businesses of this nature will create a cyclical effect, Elswick said, as they will attract new people who will in turn contribute to the tourism environment.
“The city is very fortunate to have the businesses that we have … but because of the growth of Pikeville and the growth of our tourism industry, it is necessary to have more of these businesses,” said Elswick. “It’s important that we develop businesses of that nature to continue driving traffic to Pikeville and the surrounding area.”
Applications for the incentive program can be submitted to the Main Street Director or the City Clerk.