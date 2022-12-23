Almost a year later, the City of Coal Run continues to face challenges with both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Division of Water for repair work done following the New Year’s Day flood events.
At their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 8, Mayor Andrew Scott shared an email he received from the Division of Water regarding repair work done on Right Fork of Cowpen.
The email stated that the projects are in violation of Kentucky’s general water quality certifications and activities.
“According to the Division of Water,” Scott said, “we’re not allowed to use any type of cement when repairing roads.”
Scott said he isn’t sure what to do aside from letting that project, which costs around $10,000, go.
“We have tried to do a good job for all our residents here in Coal Run,” said Scott. “And every time we do it, whatever it is with this administration, with FEMA and with the Division of Water, they come back and they try to find a reason not to pay.”
Scott said he can not express how dissatisfied he is with FEMA.
“What this effectively is going to do,” Scott said, “is pretty much triple to quintuple the cost to fix any type of road or embankment failure.”
Because of this issue, Scott said, fewer roads are going to get fixed.
Scott said he is aware this will lead to complaints from citizens, however, he said he will direct those complaints to the Division of Water and to FEMA.