Investment opportunities were discussed during the Pike County Public Library District’s board of trustees meeting August 10.
Acting under a suggestion made by board members Greg May and Marvin Hensley last month, a representative from Community Trust Bank (CTB) appeared before the board and explained several options for the board to consider regarding investing money into interest bearing accounts.
“We’ve got to get this money working for us by way of drawing interest instead of just sitting in a checking account,” May said. “That would be the smartest thing we could do.”
The entire board agreed with May’s suggestion.
“As we begin investing this money, we also need to be looking at perhaps lowering the tax rate,” Hensley said. “I realize the tax season is coming soon but investing in an interest-bearing account will allow us to really look at the property tax rate.”
The board agreed unanimously to invest $2 million out of the general operating account into a 1-year CD earning over 4 percent interest at a fixed rate.
May was also appointed, by unanimous vote, to represent the board as a liaison with CTB.
The board also agreed unanimously to engage the services of local attorney Samantha Hatcher as board attorney while releasing its Lexington law firm from full time service and keeping that firm on a retainer to assist Hatcher with any questions regarding library law.
In other issues, Adkins explained the outreach programs for the month of July.
“We held 93 programs with 3,660 people attending,” Adkins said. “We are heading into the school season, and we do expect higher attendance to the libraries and the programs.”
The next regular scheduled meeting of the board is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 14.