A local assisted living facility held unique festivities for their residents Sept. 14-18 to honor National Assisted Living Week and to show love and support to their residents.
Each day during the week of Sept. 14, Pikeville’s Cedar Creek Assisted Living held different events connected with certain themes, including pajama day, Hawaiian luau day, “walk the plank” pirate day, cookout day and “big top” carnival day, which was the week’s grand finale.
Jessica Thacker, executive director of Cedar Creek Assisted Living, said the facility celebrates National Assisted Living Week every year by holding fun activities and themed days for their residents. National Assisted Living Week is an annual observance week dedicated to honoring the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to the National Center for Assisted Living.
“Every year, we try our best to have great activities every day for our residents here at Cedar Creek,” Thacker said. “This year, we’ve had to really think outside the box because of COVID and social distancing. We kind of like to make it our own and cater it to our residents and things that they like. To me, it’s just an extra week when we can show them extra special events. It’s a very tiring week for our staff, but it’s worth every second of it.”
For the grand finale on Sept. 18, Cedar Creek Assisted Living staff organized small carnival games for residents in the facility dining area while observing social distancing. The event also featured provided cotton candy, popcorn, a photo booth and an outside dunking booth, where residents had the opportunity to dunk staff members from the facility. The facility’s staff provided various lunchtime activities for their residents during the previous themed days before the carnival day.
Thacker said the residents often smiled and “got a kick” out of seeing her and the other staff members dress up for the different days.
“I think it excites them,” she said. “They just love to see us come in this way. I think it kind of makes things a little more upbeat just to see us this way.”
Thacker said that Cedar Creek Assisted Living focuses on creating a “home-like” environment for its residents, and having different activities for them as a way to celebrate National Assisted Living Week was just another way of doing that.
“It becomes a home-like environment here as soon as the resident moves in,” Thacker said. “We become more like family to them than staff. We care for them like we would our own. We do what we can to provide them their needs.”
