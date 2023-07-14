The Pike County Attorney’s Office is teaming up with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) to present a forum informing the public about Casey’s Law.
According to the ARC website, Casey’s Law allows loved ones to petition a court for drug rehabilitation. Parents, relatives or friends of an addicted person, the website said, can lawfully intervene and request involuntary, court-ordered addiction treatment for their addicted loved one through Casey’s Law.
Pike County Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said there have been a lot of questions about Casey’s Law from community members.
“A lot of people have questions,” said Howard. “They don’t know where to start or who to turn to.”
The forum, Howard said, is designed to explain the process of filing a petition under Casey’s Law.
“It will just inform everyone about the problems we have here in Pike County and how they can take steps to help their loved one or someone who is in need,” he said.
The forum will explain the process of petitioning under Casey’s Law from start to finish, Howard said, including going over the options those with and without insurance have.
The forum is sponsored by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, Pike District Judge Robbie Wright, Pike District Judge Tommy May, the Pike County Attorney’s Office and ARC.
Wright, May and Howard will be present at the forum, Howard said, as well as ARC liaison Micki Arvin.
The forum will include informative speakers, Howard said, as well as a question and answer segment.
Everyone is welcome to come out and join the forum, Howard said.
“We really hope for a large crowd,” said Howard. “That way more people can go back and spread the word in their communities.”
The forum will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 in the Pike County Judicial Center District Court 2, located at, 179 Main Street, Pikeville.