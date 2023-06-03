Big Sandy Community and Technical College recently announced in a statement the launch of its Appalachian Studies Certificate.
“This exciting offering reflects our dedication to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich heritage and distinctive cultural traditions of the Appalachian region,” the statement said.
The Appalachian Studies Certificate, the statement said, is designed to provide students with a better understanding of the Appalachian region's history, culture and contemporary issues.
“Students who pursue the certificate can draw on a diverse range of disciplines, including history, literature, sociology, environmental studies and more, to explore the region's unique challenges, contributions, and vibrant cultural expressions,” the statement said. “As Appalachia continues to evolve and face both opportunities and challenges, BSCTC recognizes the importance of equipping students with the knowledge and skills to engage critically with the region's complex issues. Through this certificate, students will gain valuable insights into the diverse social, economic, and environmental factors shaping the Appalachian region today.”
In addition to the three core courses in Appalachian Studies, students can take courses in one of five tracks: Communication, Creative Writing, Music, Science or Social Science. The faculty members — professors Brandie Davis, Jeremy Dempsey, and Matthew Smith — bring their expertise and passion for the Appalachian region to the classroom, ensuring a transformative and intellectually stimulating learning experience, the statement said.
"The Appalachian Studies Certificate at Big Sandy offers a unique opportunity for students to explore the rich cultural heritage and contemporary issues of this diverse region,” said Professor Brandie Davis, who teaches Survey of Appalachian Studies I and II. “Through our interdisciplinary approach, we aim to equip students with the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and empathy necessary to make a positive impact on the Appalachian communities."
This certificate is open to all BSCTC students and can be included in the AA, AS or AAS degree.
For more information about the Appalachian Studies Certificate at BSCTC, please contact Professor Brandie Davis at, bdavis0112@kctcs.edu, or, (606) 889-7385.