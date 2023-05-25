Representatives of the Mountain Water District will be available at the Gulnare Volunteer Fire Department for the purpose of accepting water service sign-ups for the Brushy Creek/Sycamore Water Line Extension Project 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
Applicants must bring a photo ID and a $75 deposit to complete the water service application. Water service for rental properties is to be applied for by the property owner. In order for a property to be eligible for water service, there must be a habitable structure on the property.
Please contact the Mountain Water District office with any questions at, (606) 631-9162, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.