Dr. Van Breeding, a Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation physician, has been chosen as the Citizen Doctor of the Year 2023 by the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians.
According to a statement from MCHC, Breeding was chosen by his peers to receive the award.
The statement said The Citizen Doctor of the Year Award was originated to recognize a family physician of strong moral values, whose deeds and actions exemplify the characteristic of service before self, and magnify the principle of the specialty of family medicine’s focus on compassion and caring for the wellbeing of our patients and communities.
“Dr. Breeding is an excellent choice for this award and has worked as a family physician for over 30 years at Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation,” the statement said. “Dr. Breeding’s values in family medicine have been shown in his practice of working in the clinic, hospital, and nursing home settings.”
The statement said Breeding is known for numerous works throughout the community that are outside the healthcare field. He works with the farmer’s market, CANE Kitchen, Farmacy program, and most recently HEAL (Help End Addiction for Life).
“Dr. Breeding knows the intense value of being a family practice physician, and he is innovative, integrative, inclusive of all patients and treats his patients as if they are family members and constantly striving to improve the quality of care for his patients and community’s overall well-being,” the statement said. “He is a role model for new physicians and is looked upon by his peers and community as a healer and compassion for his community as a human being that was instilled in him by his family. We are pleased to announce that this year’s recipient of the Kentucky Academy for Family Practice Citizen Doctor of the Year Aware for 2023 is Dr. Van Breeding.
He will receive this award at the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians meeting on Sept. 16 in Bowling Green.