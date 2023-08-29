In the midst of the fall elk tours for the Breaks Interstate Park, officials have announced that 2023 represents another year during which the area’s elk tours brought more visitors than the prior year.
According to Austin Bradley, superintendent at Breaks Interstate Park, that continues an ongoing trend.
Bradley said work done by Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Manager Trinity Shepherd to establish the tours there when he was park naturalist provided the inspiration for Virginia and the Breaks to do the same.
In 2011, Bradley said, he began trying to put the tours together when he learned of Virginia’s interest.
“I started talking to a group of landowners and some folks from the local chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation about the idea of trying to do what Jenny Wiley was doing,” he said.
In 2012, the park started offering a very small number of trips in a 12-passenger van the park had.
“People were so impressed, just by the area, all the habitat work that had been done by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, they were so impressed by the herd that we saw that they had potential, but the numbers for the first few years were fairly low,” he said.
Since then, he said, the park has been forced to buy new vehicles to keep up with the demand and other organizations, including the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and The Nature Conservancy, have gotten involved.
“Every year since 2017, with the exception of 2020 of course, the numbers from the current year have beaten the numbers from the previous year,” he said. “2023 has beaten all previous years.”
According to Bradley, 2023 has had 770 participants total between the Breaks’ own tours and the DWR tours, which use park resources. Taking into account those participants, along with special groups the park has taken and special groups the TNC and others have taken, the participation in elk-viewing tours is probably well over 1,000 people.
The demand, Bradley said, is high and tours sell out quickly after they’re announced.
“The DWR tours, which only had 200 openings, were sold out within 48 hours, and the Breaks tours which had over 500 openings, are sold out now,” he said.
When the tours first started out, Bradley said, those taking advantage of them were mostly local.
However, Bradley said the tours are now bringing visitors from outside to the area, as 80 to 85 percent of the participants are from outside the 276 and 606 area codes.
Participants, according to numbers provided by Bradley, have come from across the country, including states as far away as Washington and California. In 2023, the numbers show, the tours had three participants from India, and Bradley said that, in the past, the tours have hosted participants from South Africa and Belgium.
Local lodging places, Bradley said, have all communicated they are having elk tour attendees staying there, and the park has worked with Pike County Tourism Director Tony Tackett, who is sending visitors to the park’s elk tours.
“We’ve taken several of (Tackett’s) groups on elk viewing tours,” Bradley said. “He actually uses the tours in his packages to sell to tour bus operators. Those folks are staying in Pikeville, but then they come up into the Breaks and typically have dinner with us and then we take them on an elk tour.”
The tours, Bradley said, have benefitted from strong word of mouth and good reviews on tourism sites
With the success, Bradley said, the park and others are looking toward the future of the tours, but carefully.
“We’re now at the point where we’re trying to figure out how do we boost capacity while, at the same time, respecting the fact that these are wild animals and you don’t want to turn into like a zoo, because honestly, they’ll probably just leave the area if you overdo it,” Bradley said.