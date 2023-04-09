A Pike County native will be signing his new book “The Adventures of Chester the Wiener Dog” at the Pike County Public Library on April 13.
According to a statement from the library, Dr. James Kirby Easterling was born and raised in Pike County and is a proud Appalachian whose family has been in Kentucky for eight generations.
The statement said he worked in progressive leadership and executive roles with multi-national companies for over 20 years, including long-term international assignments in both Japan and Singapore with Corning Incorporated, before becoming a business professor at Eastern Kentucky University in 2014.
Easterling, the statement said, is very active in the community with organizations such as the Salvation Army, God’s Pantry Food Bank, Kiwanis, Special Olympics, military and veteran affairs, disaster relief and flood cleanup and supporting children and families in need throughout Kentucky.
Easterling is a 3-time graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, earned a master’s degree from Penn State University, and a doctorate in business administration from the University of Florida. Easterling’s mother (Myrtle Marie Bentley Easterling) taught in the Pike County Schools District for 38 years, and his father (James Franklin Easterling) worked in coal mines throughout Eastern Kentucky for over 40 years.
Easterling will be at the Pike County Public Library to sign his new book “The Adventures of Chester the Wiener Dog” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 13. He will be reading and showing his book to the library’s Story Time children at 2 p.m.
The book is about a little abandoned wiener dog puppy named "Chester" who eventually finds his “furever” family and a warm, safe and nurturing home. But really, the statement said, it’s much more, as this book is symbolic of the challenges, barriers and obstacles many adoptive children face in finding their forever home. This book — and the upcoming series — is about families who open their hearts & homes to those in need for a lifetime of happiness through the miracle of adoption, the statement said.