Board appointments and a proposal from the Pike County Historical Society were discussed during the monthly meeting of the Pike County Public Library District board of trustees February 9.
There are currently two board positions vacant, one by resignation announced last year and most recently by the passing of board member Alvin Gary Kendrick.
Director of Libraries Delania Adkins informed the board that she recommended holding off on selecting names to fill the two seats pending the receipt of a letter from Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
“I’m waiting on a letter from the judge to see how we proceed with appointing nominees,” Adkins said.
Adkins referred to the Feb. 7 meeting of the Pike County fiscal court during which library board appointments were discussed.
“The administrative code has already been changed to allow for the alternative appointment process for the library district,” Jones said during the meeting. “I’m not sure a resolution to implement the alternative appointment process is necessary but the statute (KRS 173.730) does use the term resolution.”
“As some of you know, there has been a lot of questionable spending practices by the library district and they’re sitting on several million dollars in the bank and they built that big library down near Burger King,” Jones said. “Currently, the library basically hand picks two names to send to the state librarian and the state sends those names to the judge and then the judge has to pick from a list that basically the library hand selects.”
“Sen. Phillip Wheeler was very courageous and pushed legislation that will give the taxpayers and the fiscal court some oversight,” Jones said. “There needs to be some accountability because right now, essentially these boards pick their own members.”
The resolution was approved unanimously by the court and was immediately signed by Jones.
Jones ordered a letter be sent to the library board to advise them that he would not be accepting the appointments and to send him two additional names for possible appointment to the board.
In other business, the library board heard a proposal presented by Randal Osborne and Kevin Hall of the Pike County Historical Society regarding the possibility of bringing artifacts from the University of Kentucky back to Pike County for display.
The artifacts the two want to bring back originally came from archaeological excavations that were performed for three years prior to the development of Fishtrap Dam and reservoir.
The board tabled any decision on the displays pending further discussion and receiving further guidance from UK on their specific requirements on the size of the displays.
The issue is expected to be discussed again during the March 9 meeting of the library board.