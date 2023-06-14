The Pike County Conservation District Junior Board has announced their “Biggest Tree in Pike County” contest which is taking place this June — and the winner will receive $100.
According to Lesia Birchfield, district administration secretary for the conservation district, the junior board wanted to find creative ways to encourage folks to get outside and explore nature.
“Our junior board wanted to get people outside, enjoying nature,” said Birchfield.
The rules are simple, Birchfield said, just find a tree on your property, or, with permission, a relative’s property, take a photo of yourself measuring the trunk and post it to the Biggest Tree Contest post on the Conservation District’s Facebook page.
The contest is open to the public, Birchfield said, and people of all ages are encouraged to participate.
“Anyone can participate,” said Birchfield. “We’d love for anybody to get out and enjoy our nature.”
The deadline to submit a photo, Birchfield said, is June 28.
The junior conservation board will come out to confirm the measurement on June 29, she continued, and the winner will be announced on June 30.
For more information about the contest, Birchfield said, find the post on their Facebook page.
For more information about the junior board and to stay up to date with contests and programs offered, follow their Facebook page.