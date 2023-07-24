Dr. Nancy B. Johnson, Big Sandy Community and Technical College interim president / CEO has announced the President’s List for the 2023 spring semester
To qualify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full time at BSCTC and maintain a 4.0 grade-point average.
Local students on the President’s List include:
Floyd County
Eric Anthony Armstrong, Gretchen Bevins, Carmen Larae Blackburn, Elijah Walker Coleman, Michael Dustin Crisp, Wesley Keith Depoy, Timothy Elden Dorton, Kaylee Dawn Evans, Dalton Lee Gearheart, Katlen Marie Gibson, Diamond Ashley Hall, Kimber Adore Harless, Gabriel Edward Howell, Haley Raine Hunter, Logan Ryan Isaacs, Taylor Morgan Maynard, Kesha Newman, Ashley Nicole Parsons, Brack Clifford Quillen, Lori Rae Regal, Austin Thomas Reid, Lindsay Nicole Reid, Christie S Rogers, Tiffany Leigh Romo, Adam Joseph Rosys, Skylar Salisbury, Blade T Slone, Shelly Tackett, George Wesley Thornsbury, Casey David Tussey, Lindsey Alexis Whitaker, Cameron Blake Zimmerman.
Johnson County
Aaron Baker, Callie M. Blair, Colin Bradley Clevenger, Dalton Edwin Coleman, Marlena Sue Fannin, Angela Hayden, Nathan Scott Lemaster, Elizabeth A. Little, Weston Tracy May, Christopher Albridge Meek, Layla S. Minix, Brittany A. Morris, James Ronald Newsome, Emma Lee Preston, Logan Grant Puckett, Hailey Brooke Rice, Peyton Kristopher Rowe, Leigh Ann Russell, Mackenzie F. Ryan, Shiann Lasha Shepherd, Chelsey Raye Spradlin, Klara Ashlee Spriggs, Elana Stambaugh, Brent Allen Stambaugh, William Jordan Tackett.
Pike County
Breanna Lakaye Adams, Megan R. Adkins, Trenton Blake Allara, Stacy Madison Allen, Mallie Jonathan Anderson, Leah Hope Anderson, Gregory Michael Blankenship, Karli Bowling, Maria Boyd, Alyssa Fay Buckley, John Alden Caines, Braydan Tate Chapman, Cameron Paige Childers, Jason Scott Cole, Katilyn Breann Coleman, Corbin Joseph Coleman, Lyndsey Lea Damron, Brittany Nicole Daniels, Carmen Isabella Denison, Joseph Ryan Fields, Kerah Anjela Fletcher, Robert Joseph Harmon, Sherry Ann Howell, Samantha Grace Johnson, Alexys Jade Johnson, Philip Blake Justice, Maxwell Kean, Jaymes Hobert Kilgore, Logan Keith Layne, David Little, Jacob Carl Maynard, Donald Eugene Morgan, Brady Thomas Mullins, Cody Allen Newsome, Jackson Clay Potter, Brittany Grace Prater, Christopher Shawn Ramey, Jacob Michael Ramey, Kevin Charles Ratliff, Taylor Lilly Rivera, Dalton Samuel Smith, Ariel Catrece Spears, Dalton Lee Stacy, Alexis Faith Sword, Sylvia Marie Tackett, Breonna Taylor, Renee Ann Thacker, Dazia Shauntae Thomas, Kennedy Brooke Thomas, Tiffany Rose Williams, Halley Morgan Winstead, Anthony Ray Wright.