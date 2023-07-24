Dr. Nancy B. Johnson, Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) Interim President / CEO has announced the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full time at BSCTC and maintain a 3.5 grade-point average.
Local students making the Dean’s List include:
Floyd County
Tyler Evan Adkins, Taylor Makell Allen, Eric Anthony Armstrong, Lauren Olivia Arnett, Courtney LaShae Bailey, Alex Joseph Begley, Gretchen Bevins, Carmen Larae Blackburn, Kassidy Morgan Blackburn, Joshua Brody Buck, Joshua Austin Burchett, Matthew Lucas Caldwell, Haley Laine Chafin, Nicholas Chantz Cole, Elijah Walker Coleman, Austin Charles Collins, Weslee Darnell Collins, Riley-Jo Elizabeth Compton, Kaden Conn, Stephanie N. Cook, Michael Dustin Crisp, Emily Morgan Dalton, Matthew Shawn Davis, Wesley Keith Depoy, Timothy Elden Dorton, Kaylee Dawn Evans, Dalton Lee Gearheart, Katlen Marie Gibson, Mary Alexiea Goode, Kristian Renea Goodman, Colton Lee Greene, Owen W. Greene, Savannah Leann Hackworth, Austin Ryan Halbert, Diamond Ashley Hall, Jacob Ryan Hall, Kimber Adore Harless, Elizabeth Grace Hatfield, Gabriel Edward Howell, Haley Raine Hunter, Isabella Kate Hyden, Logan Ryan Isaacs, Carl L. Jarrell, Branson Steele Johnson, Gabriel Reece Johnson, Teresa Michele Johnson, Derek Kidd, Savannah G. Kilburn, Tiffany Layne, Hailey Nicole Little, Hailey Brooke Little, McKinnley Alexis Martin, Taylor Morgan Maynard, Emma Mae McKinney, Seth Tyler Mckinney, Madilyn Grace Meade, Jacob H. Messer, Sophia F. Moe, Braden Luke Moore, Cadie Ann Neece, Kesha Newman, Connor Alan Nichols, Briana Lee Osborne, Emily Rae Owens, Ashley Nicole Parsons, Brack Clifford Quillen, Letia Chesaray Ratliff, Lori Rae Regal, Austin Thomas Reid, Lindsay Nicole Reid, Chloe Vaughn Reynolds, Christie S. Rogers, Tiffany Leigh Romo, Adam Joseph Rosys, Abigail Rowland, SkylarSalisbury, Ashley Nicole Scott, Nikka Shell, Isaiah Karlton Shepherd, Christopher Ryan Sherman, Josie Scarlett Simpson, Blade T. Slone, Ethan Cole Slone, Kimberly Morgan Slone, Morgan Spears, Allyson H. Springer, Shelly Tackett, Angelena Rose Tackett, Kylie Jade Tackett, George Wesley Thornsbury, Itzel Tinoco-Berres, Casey David Tussey, Kellie Nicole Tussey, Courtney Vanderpool, Savannah Catherine Watkins, Lillian Marie Webb, Lindsey Alexis Whitaker, Savannah Darissa Williamson, Lucas Owen Wolford, Cameron Blake Zimmerman.
Johnson County
Aaron Baker, Robert Wade Baldwin, Alexandria Bryant Blackburn, Isabella Grace Blackburn, Callie M. Blair, Jessica N. Butcher, Hannah Grace Caldwell, Jordan Noel Castle, Lydia Grace Clark, Colin Bradley Clevenger, Dalton Edwin Coleman, Mikka Collier, Reece Anderson Collins, Peyton Michael Cornett, Nathanael Lee Crum, Kelsey Lynne Estep, Marlena Sue Fannin, Tyra Morgan Harmon, Angela Hayden, Camryn Brooke Helton, Gracie Kaleigh Howard, Nathan Scott Lemaster, Elizabeth A. Little, Isabella Marie Marcum, Weston Tracy May, Morgan Taylor McClure, Presley Grace McCormick, Christopher Albridge Meek, Ashton Todd Miller, Layla S. Minix, Brittany A Morris, Gregory Ryan Muncy, Rebecca Ann Newman, James Ronald Newsome, Ethan Walker Pack, Ryder S. Perkins, Jonah Wendell Porter, Emma Lee Preston, Logan Grant Puckett, Tabitha Lynn Ratliff, Blair Lynn Ratliff, Hailey Brooke Rice, Claudia Grace Richie, Peyton Kristopher Rowe, Leigh Ann Russell, Mackenzie F. Ryan, Destinee Makayla Sammons, Conner Joseph Schmitt, Shiann Lasha Shepherd, Chelsey Raye Spradlin, Klara Ashlee Spriggs, Elana Stambaugh, Brent Allen Stambaugh, Isabella Grace Stephens, William Jordan Tackett, Lauren Waddell, Christian Cole Wells, Landon Wayne Whisman, Harley C. Witten, Ethan Tyler Wright.
Pike County
Breanna Lakaye Adams, Megan R. Adkins, Jonah Luke Adkins, Trenton Blake Allara, Stacy Madison Allen, Mallie Jonathan Anderson, Brenton James Anderson, Leah Hope Anderson, Brittany Paige Bentley, Shiane Nicole Bentley, Lillian R. Blackburn, Gregory Michael Blankenship, Tamara Brooke Blankenship, Bryan Borders, Joshua Reed Bowens, Karli Bowling, Maria Boyd, Lakin Lashae Branham, Brandon Michael Bray, Alyssa Fay Buckley, Zackery Ian Burke, John Alden Caines, Kennedi Belle Cantrell, Chloe Elizabeth Cantrell, William Graham Cartmell, Braydan Tate Chapman, Lyndsey Brooke Childers, Cameron Paige Childers, Jason Scott Cole, Kayla Marie Cole, Joshua Johnell Coleman, Katilyn Breann Coleman, Lakyn Kara Coleman, Corbin Joseph Coleman, Keagan Joseph Cornett, Martha Leann Couch, Lyndsey Lea Damron, Brittany Nicole Daniels, Carmen Isabella Denison, Riley Darrin Dotson, Tanika Noelle Estep, Martellia A. Ferrell, Joseph Ryan Fields, Kerah Anjela Fletcher, Cami Raquel Fletcher, Sydney Ford, Esther Anne Fugate, Ryan Hunter Gibson, Kolton Hall, Ethan Brandon Hall, Robert Joseph Harmon, Kayla Eve Hopkins, Makaden Nicholas Hopson, Sherry Ann Howell, Allison Grace Howell, Aaron T. Inamori, Michael David Irick, Faith Susanne Johnson, Samantha Grace Johnson, Alexys Jade Johnson, Charles Halle Jones, Kenton Tyler Jones, Devin Riley Jude, Philip Blake Justice, Maxwell Kean, Jaymes Hobert Kilgore, Shannon Liam Kilgore, Brandon Lay, Dalton Keith Layne, Logan Keith Layne, Chasidy Nicole LeQuire, Eric Linkenhoker, David Little, Charlie Morgan Long, Kaden Lowe, Cameron Isabella-Dawn Manring, Jasmine Nicole May, Jacob Carl Maynard, Madelyn Faith Maynard, Brody Mack Miller, Donald Eugene Morgan, Jordan Mac Mullins, Tori Mullins, Tanner Bryce Mullins, Brady Thomas Mullins, Cody Allen Newsome, Zackary Taylor Newsome, Madison Faith Phillips, Nickolas Brant Potter, Jackson Clay Potter, Robert Andrew Poulos, Brittany Grace Prater, Morgan Chase Preston, Christopher Shawn Ramey, Jacob Michael Ramey, Kevin Charles Ratliff, Carson Michael Ratliff, Gavin Bryce Ratliff, Kaylee Ann Reynolds, Kyle Matthew Rhodes, Taylor Lilly Rivera, Chloe Layne Roberts, Wesley Robinette, Darrell Lee Robinson, Cameron Gage Rowe, Raven Simpson, Donna Smith, Dalton Samuel Smith, Ariel Catrece Spears, Dalton Lee Stacy, James Aaron Stafford, Dakota Cheyenne Stanley, Aliya Faith Stiltner, Ethan Chase Stiltner, Aimee Jo Stone, Alexis Faith Sword, Jacob Scott Tackett, Sylvia Marie Tackett, Breonna Taylor, Madison Brooke Taylor, Renee Ann Thacker, Dazia Shauntae Thomas, Kennedy Brooke Thomas, Keegan Walters, Jaydan Virginia Waugh, Ethan David White, Chandler Williams, Brooke Williams, Tiffany Rose Williams, Halley Morgan Winstead, Anthony Ray Wright, Stacie Wright, Jesse Alan Wright.