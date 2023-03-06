Andy Beshear joined an Eastern Kentucky family as well as local officials Feb. 27 to break ground on the first home to be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Construction for the home is expected to begin next week.
“We made a promise to Eastern Kentucky that we would be here until every life and structure is rebuilt,” Beshear said. “The key to our vision is getting residents into new, safe homes. That’s going to take a variety of efforts, both from the state government and private companies like HOMES Inc.”
In January, according to a statement from Beshear’s office, the governor announced that $600,000 from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund would be committed to building eight new homes in partnership with the Housing Development Alliance and HOMES, Inc. The fund is providing $75,000 per home for building materials.
Rulah Adams, a lifelong Letcher County resident, and his wife Nancy will reside in the new home with their son Donnie.
“On behalf of our family, we’re so thankful for organizations like HOMES who helped put this together to help my father Rulah Adams, who lost his home in the July flood,” said Donnie Adams. “We really appreciate the state for providing the funding and the work that HOMES Inc. is doing to help flood survivors.”
The Adams’ home is located on one of four lots that HOMES Inc. will rebuild on for Letcher County families affected by July’s floods. The efforts are in collaboration with the Kentucky Housing Corporation and the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (Fahe), an organization that connects nonprofits and community groups to rebuild and enhance lives.
“Here we are seven months after the flood and with the partnership of state agencies, foundations and donors we are beginning to see what recovery can look like in Letcher County,” said Seth Long, executive director of HOMES Inc. “We have a lot of work ahead of us and a long way to go before we’re where we want to be, but today is a great start.”
“Housing can’t wait. This show of support from Team East Kentucky and the collaborative work of the nonprofits in Eastern Kentucky has now produced 60 new homes and 200 major rehabs and we’re just getting started,” said CEO and President of Fahe Jim King. “That’s what strength in numbers can do. Thank you, Team East Kentucky.”
To date, the statement said, he Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $13 million from more than 41,000 donors. To contribute, click here. For other information regarding flooding in Eastern Kentucky, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.