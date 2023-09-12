Gov. Andy Beshear announce the awarding of more $7 million in funding for multiple projects in Pike County.
On Sept. 8, Beshear visited the Pikeville Medical Center Workforce Innovation Center to participate in a ribbon cutting and a ground-breaking ceremony; and to announce funding for several projects throughout the county.
Beshear joined officials from PMC in a ribbon cutting to celebrate the renovation of the second floor of the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.
The renovation means a lot, Beshear said.
“This means that those battling something as difficult as cancer are going to be in state-of-the-art facilities,” he said.
Additionally, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the expansion of the Galen College of Nursing’s Pikeville campus.
Students from the Galen College of Nursing joined Beshear and PMC officials to participate in the ceremony.
The funding Beshear announced will impact various areas throughout the county, internet connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, law enforcement and tourism.
“These are critical projects,” said Beshear. “This, overall, is an investment in the region.”
Of the funding, Beshear said, more than $2.5 will be allocated to Inter Mountain Cable to expand internet access.
“The biggest announcement we made today, in terms of dollars, is the expansion of internet access,” said Beshear. “Internet is now a necessity for every family, its infrastructure is as important as our roads and our bridges.”
Infrastructure such as roads and bridges will also benefit from the funding, as Beshear announced the allocation of $816,000 to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for road resurfacing projects in Pikeville.
This will impact several roads, Beshear said, including Rockhouse Fork, Upper Chloe, Grassy Branch, Middle Fork and John Young Branch.
Pikeville Medical Center received $1.3 million for their project HEART (Healthcare Employment Around Regional Training), Beshear said.
This investment will help tackle the challenges presented by the shortages of nurses and other medical professionals.
“It’s special to bring together partners to address the challenges in front of us,” said Beshear.
Beshear announced $750,000 to construct a fire station for the Kimper Volunteer Fire Department and $335,000 to support the Big Sandy Regional Recycling Center.
The City of Pikeville Tourism received $715,000, Beshear said, to enhance marketing and promotion efforts.
Additionally, Beshear said, $60,000 was allocated to the Moonshine Trail project.
Beshear said he is exited about the investment in Eastern Kentucky.