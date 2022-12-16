Belfry man jailed, another man hospitalized following WV shooting

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — One man was jailed and another hospitalized following a late afternoon non-life-threatening shooting which occurred Dec. 15 in Williamson, according to court officials and police documents.
According to the Williamson Police Department, an officer was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
As the officer entered the stairwell leading up to the apartment, the WPD said, he made contact with the alleged shooter, Devin Browning, 22, of Belfry.
At the time of contact, the WPD said, Devin Browning was standing outside the apartment on the second-floor landing alongside his estranged wife, Crystal Browning.
According to court documents, the officer stated Devin Browning subsequently told him “he had just shot a guy.”
After removing a handgun from Browning’s pants and subsequently placing him in the custody of other officers, the initial officer accompanied Crystal Browning back to the apartment, police said.
At this time, the WPD said, Chrystal Browning told the officer her ex-husband had entered the apartment and passed by her two young children, who at the time were in the living room.
After a verbal and shoving exchange between the two men in the bedroom, Crystal Browning said, her ex-husband then produced a gun and shot her friend Chad Hunt (address and age not available) in the abdomen, police said.
Subsequent to the shooting, the WPD said, Hunt left the apartment and walked across the street to the Mingo County Courthouse seeking help for his gunshot wound. Hunt also told Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies he had been shot by Devin Browning.
Hunt was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center and treated for his injuries.
Devin Brown was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Harvey and formally charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden under a $35,000 cash bond.
The MCSD and the West Virginia State Police assisted the WPD at the scene.