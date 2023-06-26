Authors Yazmin Beeks and Emmanuel Simms will sign their books at the Pike County Public Library at Lee Avenue at 11 a.m. on July 7.
Simms, MFA, according to a statement from the library, is an American writer best known for his book “The Rules of a Successful Failure.” In his writing, he explores social issues such as race and discrimination within minority communities. Simms has an urban tone in his writing, which allows him to explore these complex topics in a way that is both informative and relatable for his readers, the statement said.
Simms grew up in a low-income, inner-city neighborhood. He witnessed firsthand the effects of discrimination and poverty on minority communities. This shaped his view of the world and inspired him to write about these issues in his books. In “The Rules of a Successful Failure,” Simms uses his personal experiences to explore what it takes to overcome adversity. He offers readers a unique perspective on the challenges faced by minorities in society and provides valuable advice on how to overcome them, the statement said.
“Simms' writing is important because it offers a rare look into the lives of minority communities,” the statement said. “His insights can help readers to better understand the difficulties faced by these groups and can provide hope to those who are struggling to overcome them.
Beeks is a multifaceted author, therapist and social worker, best known for her thought-provoking "Noah Can" series and collaborative work on "My Feelings Family" with Simms, the statement said. A devoted advocate for maternal and child well-being, her work is rooted in her deep-seated belief in the power of healing and growth for new mothers and their babies. Through her profession as a social worker and therapist, she bridges the gap between literature and mental health, fostering an environment of emotional growth and understanding.
Beyond her written work, Beeks has developed an audio collection of meditations, tailored to mothers and children across all ages, reinforcing her commitment to nurturing family bonds and individual development. Yazmin Beeks, through her diverse contributions, strives to transform parenting into a journey of self-discovery and mutual growth, the statement said.