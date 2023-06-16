As the summer months heat up, so do black bear sightings throughout Pike County.
With the increased activity, experts recommend taking precautions to prevent bear encounters and share tips to help communities keep both humans and animals safe.
According to John Hast, bear and elk program coordinator for the Ky. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, Pike Co. is one of the most active counties in the commonwealth for bear sightings, along with Letcher, Harlan and Bell.
“That’s kind of where the epicenter of our bear population is,” said Hast. “Down Pine Mountain, down the Cumberland Mountains, bordering West Virginia and Virginia.”
The Appalachian region is not stranger to bear sightings, Hast said, especially during this time of year.
“It’s something we deal with every year, especially this time of year, in Pike County, as they get out and roam around,” he said.
Residents in the mountains would be wise to use extra precautions to prevent bear encounters from April through September, Hast said, expecting an uptick in May and June with another short spike in August.
The best thing to do to avoid a bear encounter, Hast said, is to be proactive.
“The number one thing is to secure garbage and all food sources that a bear might be able to get into,” said Hast.
Food sources bears find attractive, Hast said, include bird feeders, pet feeders and grills.
Although natural food sources for bears are plentiful in the mountains, Hast said, garbage and other food attractants are an easy meal for the bears.
Just like humans hit the fast food drive-through at the end of a long work day for a quick and easy meal, Hast said, a black bear will go through a trash can for the same reason.
“It is just a good, easy meal for them,” he said.
If there has been a bear sighting in your neighborhood, Hast said, it is recommended to keep pets indoors and keep dogs on a leash when taken outside.
Additionally, he continued, before going outside, make a lot of noise and when it is dark, turn on the porch light before going out.
“Every time you walk out the door, let that bear know you’re there,” said Hast. “The vast majority are going to hightail it out of there.”
When dealing with a bear, Hast said, it is best if everyone in the neighborhood works together.
If everyone is securing trash and food attractants, Hast said, it is more likely a bear will stay out of that neighborhood.
The best thing to do if you encounter a bear, Hast said, is to make noise and run it off.
It is crucial to note, Hast said, to never approach or feed a bear.
“Just give them space, let them do their thing,” he said. “If you’ve got all those attractants put up, that bear you might see crossing the road, he’s just going to go up over the next mountain and keep cruising along.”
Part of living in the Appalachian mountains is living with bears, Hast said, and a few small adjustments can make that easier.
“It’s one of those things where a few small adjustments in the way we live can really make a difference,” Hast said.
If there is a bear in your community causing a disturbance, Hast said, report it by calling, (800) 858-1549; or (800) 25-ALERT.
In the case of an absolute emergency, Hast said, call 911.
For more information about bears, visit, bearwise.org.