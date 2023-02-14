The East Ridge Warriors Academic Team has brought home the 59th District Governor’s Cup Championship for the second year in a row.
Cinthia Compton, head coach of the Warrior Academic Team, said they were the overall team champions, the future problem solving team champions and the quick recall team champions.
It was teamwork, Compton said, that helped the warriors bring home the victory.
“It required all of them to work together,” said Compton, “to study what they had to do and just come up and show up and do what they’ve been practicing for.”
This is Compton’s third year at East Ridge, she said, and her second year as the head coach of the Academic team.
Although Compton has brought a victory home from the 59th District Governor’s Cup Challenge both years she has been head coach, she said the credit belongs to the students.
It is the students, Compton said, that put in the work, even during long weekends and holidays.
“They put in the work on their end,” said Compton. “Which is why they are the ones who need to be celebrated, not me.”
According to Compton, the students meet to practice and study for about an hour a day, three days a week, beginning around October, plus the time they spend studying on their own.
Maggie Kendrick, senior at ERHS and member of the academic team, said she has been in academics since she was in the 6th grade.
Kendrick said she had a rough start to her academic team career, not even placing the first two years. However, she said, she worked hard and stuck with it and began doing better by her 8th grade year.
This year, Kendrick was the champion in writing composition.
Kendrick said it feels really good to win.
“It feels like all of our hard work is paying off,” she said.
Gavin Cantrell, senior at ERHS and member of the academic team, agreed.
“It feels pretty good to win twice in a row,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell brought home first place in math.
The academic team students wear many hats, Compton said, they are all involved in other extra-curricular activities along with the academic team.
Among their other commitments and responsibilities, Kendrick is the senior class president and Cantrell is the senior class secretary.
“These students know how to balance everything out,” said Compton. “And it shows.”
Kendrick said the team is essentially a group of friends, which has helped lead them to victory.
It is also their versatility and ability to work together, Compton said, that has helped the Warriors accomplish so much.
“These students are rather versatile as well,” said Compton. “Yes, they have their certain strengths, but when they come together they blend perfectly.”
To be able to come out and win, Compton said, is just phenomenal.
Both Kendrick and Cantrell said they are confident in their team and they are excited to compete at the Governor's Cup Regional Challenge.
Cantrell said he is going to regionals with confidence and pride.
“I’m very proud of my team, I’m very proud of my friends,” Cantrell said. “They’re all very smart and very quick thinkers; and they’re good at what they do.”
The Governor's Cup Regional Challenge will be held at Johnson County Central High School on Feb. 18.