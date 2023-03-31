Pike County will soon have a new venue for unique entertainment.
The grand opening of 606 Lumberjacks is set to take place on April 7 in the Weddington Plaza in Coal Run, with a soft opening and ribbon-cutting on March 31.
Nathan Little, co-owner of 606 Lumberjacks, said he and his business partner, Derrek “D-Train” Hiatt, are bringing axe throwing, a rage room and a paint splatter room to the area.
The idea was born during the COVID-19 lockdown, Little said, as he and some friends were sitting around, bouncing ideas for a new business off one another.
“It was simply, COVID, sitting around at the house bouncing ideas off each other,” said Little. “And this was an idea and we just ran with it.”
A friend and fellow investor in 606 Lumberjacks, Jerry Kidd, was the one who gave them the idea, Little said.
“He gave us the idea and we took it and made it our own,” he said.
Little said they want to offer a unique experience, unlike any other, including other axe throwing venues.
“We want to be different,” Little said. “For the couple of hours you’re there, we want it to feel like an escape.”
Axe throwing and the rage room will be available for anyone aged 15 and up, Little said, and the paint splatter room will be available to all ages.
To participate in any of the activities, Little said, you must have on close-toed shoes. Besides that, they will provide all safety gear necessary.
For the paint splatter room, Little said, 606 Lumberjacks will have white canvas’, shirts and hats available to purchase.
There is only one catch, Little said, you cannot use a paint brush.
Instead, he said, you can sling paint on the material you choose with inanimate objects.
Axe throwing will start at $25 per person per hour post tax, Little said, while the rage room package prices range from $30 to $140 post tax.
A 10 percent military and first responder discount will be offered, he added.
Add-on features for the rage room packages will be available as well, Little said.
They also offer a BYOB- bring your own breakables- option, too, Little said, for $20 per half hour post tax.
For now, Little said, they will be available by appointment only, which can be booked via their website, www.606lumberjacks.com.
Eventually, they will accept walk-ins, he added.
Little said they hope to offer a fun, safe environment for adults and youth.
With limited things in the area for the youth, Little said, they’re hoping to be a hub to keep teens entertained and out of trouble.
“We want to be a place where kids can come and hang out,” said Little. “Instead of getting into stuff that they shouldn’t be getting into.”
The lumberjacks are excited to bring something new to Pikeville, Little said, and they look forward to sharing this experience with the people in the region.
“We will hopefully be able to serve Pike County and the surrounding counties with an entertainment they’ve never thought of before,” said Little. “And something that they’ll grow to love.”