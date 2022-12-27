The Pike County Board of Education (BOE) is ending the 2022 fiscal year with a healthy financial standing.
At the Dec. 13 regular board meeting, Don Wallen, CPA, gave the fiscal year 2022 end of year audit report.
According to Wallen, net position is the measurement of overall financial health.
At the beginning of the year, Wallen said, Pike BOE’s net position was about $12.8 million. By the end of the year, that number grew to about $18.8 million — an increase of more than $5 million.
“By any stretch of the imagination,” Wallen said, “This board, financially, is extremely healthy.”
Furthermore, Wallen said, the board’s general fund increased by nearly $2 million, ending at nearly $13 million.
Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent for Pike County Schools, said he is proud of their financial standing.
“Our school system is in such great shape right now,” said Adkins. “And we’re extremely proud of that.”
Adkins said the schools are better staffed now than they have ever been. Although that is partly because of some grants they’ve received, it is also largely thanks to some of the difficult decisions the board has made.
“They’ve made some really tough decisions,” said Adkins. “(They’ve) closed a few schools and done some different things.”
Because of these decisions, Adkins said, the district has had the money for some much-needed construction projects, such as new lighting in all the schools, new playgrounds, roof repairs and more.
“A lot of times, these are uncomfortable decisions, but you do the right thing for the kids,” Adkins said to the board. “I want you all to know I really appreciate you.”