Soaring food prices paired with crushing inflation are causing more people to reach out to charity organizations for help, however, those organizations, too, are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.
Rachel Dotson, executive director of the East Kentucky Dream Center, said not only is she seeing an increase in struggle in the community, but the Dream Center is struggling, as well.
The center has had to reach via social media, Dotson said, to ask for those who are able to send in donations.
“We’ve had to get on social media three times in the last six weeks and ask for help with groceries,” said Dotson. “We need groceries, we need canned food, non-perishables, cereal for kids.”
Trissia Scott, coordinator for Thankful Hearts Food Pantry, said she is facing the same challenge.
“Mainly, the biggest thing right now is food,” Scott said. “Because people can’t afford the meats and they can’t afford food for their kids.”
Thankful Hearts is in desperate need of donations, Scott said, as they have already had to cancel one food giveaway.
Although inflation is a major part of the problem, Scott said, the impact of the flood has also presented challenges for Thankful Hearts.
A lot of donations are going to flood victims, Scott said, and while they absolutely need them, there are still many others in the area who are also in desperate need for help.
“Everybody is in need of food,” said Scott.
The impact of the flood is also making it more difficult for Lois Tackett, owner and operator of Manna from Heaven, to continue to provide for the community.
“The flood has put a bad hurt on every one of us,” said Tackett. “And with inflation and bills, a lot of people have a hard choice right now between their bills, their medications or food.”
Dotson said she is also seeing those same struggles.
Those who have been able to donate in the past, Dotson said, have had to cut back, and because the Dream Center runs solely on donations and sponsors, it has made it more difficult for them to help.
“Groceries are outrageous,” said Dotson. “Food bags we used to be able to do for $10 are now ranging between 14 and 15 bucks.”
Dotson went on to say their pantry is as low as it has ever been.
The same is true for Thankful Hearts, Scott said, and on top of that, they are struggling with bills and other monetary issues to keep the pantry running.
Scott said she fears for the future of Thankful Hearts and she prays for help every day.
All three organizations are currently accepting donations.
“All the support that we can get to help is awesome,” said Tackett. “Just anything that will help the people through this time.”
How to support the organizations:
• Manna from Heaven is accepting donations of food items, clothing, building supplies and furniture.
To make a material donation to Manna from Heaven, contact Tackett at, (606) 213-8007.
Monetary donations to Manna from Heaven can be sent to, P.O. Box 154, Virgie, Kentucky, 41572.
Manna from Heaven will be doing a food giveaway on Thurs., Dec. 15 and a Christmas giveaway on Sat., Dec. 17.
For more information on the Manna from Heaven giveaways, contact Tackett at, (606) 213-8007.
• The East Kentucky Dream Center is currently accepting donations of non-perishable food items and gently used coats.
Donations for the Dream Center can be dropped off at their Hibbard Street location at, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville Kentucky, 41501.
The Dream Center is hosting an RSVP only Christmas giveaway on Dec. 20 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. To RSVP for this event, contact Dotson at, (606) 766-3434.
• Thankful Hearts Food Pantry is currently accepting donations of all grocery items, including meat, as well as monetary donations to help keep the pantry running.
Thankful Hearts is also in need of volunteers. To volunteer, Scott said, just show up at the pantry ready to work.
Donations for Thankful Hearts can be dropped off at the pantry at, 648 Adams Road, Pikeville Kentucky, 41501.
Monetary donations for Thankful Hearts can be sent to, P.O. Box 118, Raccoon Kentucky, 41557.