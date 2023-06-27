6-27 Southern Fried Funeral.jpg

The cast of Artists Collaborative Theatre’s upcoming comedy, “Southern Fried Funeral”. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at the Breaks Interstate Park Amphitheater with more performances at the same time on July 8, 14 and 15; followed by performances at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on July 21, 22, 28 and 29.

 News-Express photo by Kristi Strouth