The Artists Collaborative Theatre is ready to bring a night full of suspense as they put on a production of Stephen King’s Misery.
Emily Chaney, who will be directing the show, said she is thrilled to be a part of this production.
Chaney said she loves “Misery,” both the book and the movie, and when the selection committee was meeting to discuss the plays for the season, she suggested Misery.
“I suggested ‘Misery’ because I read the book, I love the book, the movie is a classic,” said Chaney. “And I just thought it would do well here.”
Although she has over 10 years of experience in theater, Chaney said, this will be her first time directing.
Chaney is very excited, she said, and happy to work with the cast.
“I have a good cast,” said Chaney. “They’re a good first little group to work with.”
Sarah Norman Vazquez will be playing the character of Annie Wilkes, a role Vazquez said has been on her bucket list for quite some time.
As a big fan of Kathy Bates, Vazquez said her challenge is to be her own Annie while taking inspiration from Bates’ portrayal of the character.
As a nurse, Vazquez said she will be bringing some of her career into her role.
“I will definitely bring in some of that nurse knowledge,” she said.
Jason Justice, who will be portraying Paul Sheldon in the play, said he enjoys roles that offer him a chance to spread his wings — and this role does exactly that.
“It’s a great role,” said Justice. “I’ve never had to play such a physical role.”
As a big fan of Stephen King, Justice said he is happy to be a part of “Misery.”
Mark Hatfield, who will be playing Buster, said this show will be an interesting challenge to try to put the suspense on stage.
Hatfield said he is excited to be part of the production and a part of the ACT.
“I just love these people,” said Hatfield. “It’s really a terrific organization, it’s been around forever and it is really fun to be involved with everyone.”
The cast members said they hope when people come out to see the play, it not only makes them think, but it also sparks a love for theater and humanities.
“I always want to introduce people to live theater and just get them hooked,” said Vazquez. “Nursing pays my bills, but acting and performing and directing feed my soul.”
Vazquez went on to say she hopes people can walk away from the show and it makes them ponder and gets them interested in arts and humanities.
Justice agreed.
“I hope we scare them, I hope we make them think,” said Justice. “I hope it creates something buzzworthy.”
Chaney said they hope to entertain people but they also want to teach a lesson.
“Who owns art,” said Chaney. “Does the artist own art or does the audience own art?”
The show will be playing at 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg; as well as at 7:30 p.m. on March 17, 18, 24 and 25 at the Breaks Interstate Park Amphitheater.
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased by texting, 1-859-813-5109; through the Breaks Interstate Park website at, breakspark.com; or at the door.
For more information follow the ACT Facebook page.