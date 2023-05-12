The Artist Collaborative Theatre’s ensemble cast of “9 to 5 The Musical” rehearse for the upcoming production of the show. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 19, 20, 26 and 27 at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater in Prestonsburg and at 7:30 p.m. on June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at the Breaks Interstate Park Amphitheater.