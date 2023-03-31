Artist Collaborative Theater (ACT) will just keep swimming as they put on one of the first theatrical productions of “Finding Nemo Jr.: The Musical” in April.
Emily Ruth Kingery, ACT children’s theater director, said the rights to “Finding Nemo Jr.: The Musical” were just released in January, and the ACT is excited to be what she said is one of the first theaters in the country to put on the show.
Kingery, who is directing the show, said she has been involved in performing arts since she was a child and has been part of the ACT family since 2016.
This will be her third time directing a show, Kingery said, however she has directed or assisted with directing at least six previous productions.
The choreography for the show is done by J.R. Vazquez.
Vazquez said he has been involved in the theater since he was only 5 years old and this will be his first time doing choreography.
The show, Kingery said, will be a combination of Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, with some new and different elements added in.
The cast hopes to bring a lot of fun to the stage, Kingery said.
“They (the audience) can expect a lot of fun, they can expect a lot of laughs,” said Kingery. “And I think they’ll be blown away by some of the talent of these kids.”
The biggest difference in the movie and the show, Kingery said, will be the singing and dancing.
“There’s going to be music you’ve not heard,” said Kingery. “And singing and dancing that you didn’t really see in Finding Nemo, the movie.”
Vazquez echoed that statement.
“(There can expect) big dances and lively actors on stage,” said Vazquez.
The children’s theater is one of the best things about the ACT, Kingery said.
The kids work really well together, she said, and they work very hard.
Kingery said she is proud of the children and she is proud of the program and what it does for the youth.
Everyone is excited for the show, Kingery said.
“It’s just going to be a lot of fun, a really good time,” said Kingery. “Great for the whole family.”
Finding Nemo Jr. will be showing at the Breaks Park Rhododendron Conference Center in the Breaks Interstate Park at 7:30 p.m. on April 7, 8, 14 and 15, and at 3 p.m. on April 16; as well as at the Gearheart Auditorium in Prestonsburg at 7:30 p.m. on April 21, 22, 28 and 29, and at 3 p.m. on April 30.
Tickets are $12 each and will be available at the door or online at, www.breakspark.com.