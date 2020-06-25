A former resident of Salyersville, Kentucky, Micky Rife, 37, was sentenced in federal court on June 18 to 252 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, after pleading guilty on Jan. 16 to charges that he, a U.S. citizen, engaged and attempted to engage in illicit sexual conduct with two minor females while he traveled and resided in Cambodia.
Rife, according from a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, previously admitted that between Sept. 3, 2012, and Dec. 9, 2018, he traveled in foreign commerce, and between March 7, 2013 and December 9, 2018, he resided in Cambodia. During those time frames, he touched two minor females under their clothing and inside or on their genital areas on more than one occasion. He further admitted that both minor victims were under the age of 12 when the illicit conduct occurred.
Rife was previously indicted for two separate counts of the same offense in February 2019. He pleaded guilty to a single count Information filed on Jan. 16.
Under federal law, Rife must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 20 years, following his release. Rife will also be required to pay $2,000 in restitution.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Jerry Templet, special agent in charge, Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI), Nashville and Rodney Brewer, commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the guilty plea.
The investigation was conducted in Cambodia and Kentucky by HSI and the Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Marye and Trial Attorney Lauren S. Kupersmith of the Child Obscenity and Exploitation Section of the U.S. Department of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.