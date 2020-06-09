Pikeville Medical Center announced in a statement June 8 that it has been honored with 15 national Telly Awards for commercial video production excellence at the 41st Annual Telly Awards based in New York City.
Pikeville Medical Center’s national awards include a coveted Silver Telly Awards for commercials associated with the hospital’s “Excellence in Orthopedics” campaign, which premiered throughout the region in the fall of 2019. The “Excellence in Orthopedics” campaign, along with the “Together Starts with a Family Doctor,” “Together, We Fight Cancer,” campaigns took an additional 14 Bronze Tellys. For the second year in a row, PMC’s campaigns represent more Telly Awards in designated hospital categories than any other hospital in America.
“I was extremely proud when notified of this tremendous national recognition. We’ve focused this past year in broadening our marketing efforts so that Pikeville Medical Center’s many wonderful attributes could become more widely known throughout the region,” said Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “These national award-winning commercials reflect a true and accurate representation of the amazing physicians, employees and volunteers we have – all of whom passionately serve the healthcare needs of the entire region we serve.”
The creative design of the hospital’s commercials were developed by Barnes Agency, a nationally recognized strategic healthcare marketing and public relations firm with specialization in representing hospitals and health systems.
“These awards are a direct reflection of the quality that Pikeville Medical Center represents and how they empower our team to be strategically creative and think outside the box,” stated Barnes Health President and CEO, Jeff Barnes. “As a strategic marketing partner of Pikeville Medical Center, it was critically important that we portrayed authentic visual images of what makes PMC special, unique and different than any other hospital in the region,”
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television production across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries each year from every state in the nation and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council – an industry body of over 200 leading experts who represent nationally recognized advertising agencies, production companies and major television networks.
