CSX plans to replace ties and make other repairs to two railroad crossings on Ky. 122 in Pike County. The work is set for Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8, one crossing each day.
The highway will be closed to traffic in the work zone. Signs will direct motorists to the nearest detour. The first location is before Buckfield. The second is across U.S. 23 from Valley Veterinary Clinic on the connector from U.S. 23 to Ky. 122.
Motorists should observe the signs when approaching the work zones, and use the detours. Traffic will not be allowed through the work zone except for first responders on an emergency call.
