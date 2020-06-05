Pikeville Medical Center has announced it recently received accreditation from the American College of Cardiology, becoming only the second hospital in Kentucky to receive the distinction.
According to The American College of Cardiology’s website, “The accreditation applies to a holistic approach to the assessment, treatment and management of patients receiving cath lab services.”
It took the hospital a year to obtain the accreditation and is valid for three years. Nancy Speicher, with ACC, said that, throughout the three years, the hospital provides process improvement and is in communication with the site review coordinator so that accreditation remains intact.
PMC Cath Lab Director Johnny Webb, who has been with PMC since 1995, said the advancements made in technology over the last 25 years has helped save many lives of the people in this region.
According to Webb, in 1992, the facility started seeing patients with heart issues. In 2000, they opened a heart program with some advancements allowing them to do more procedures. In 2010, the new electrophysiology allowing PMC to monitor the heart’s electrical system to detect abnormal heart beats and arrhythmia. In 2017 the new advanced cardiac cath lab opened with three new labs and, today, with the advancements made to the facility they are able to care for any heart issue that arises.
“Now we are recognized as a heart care facility for the entire region and other facilities are bringing their patients to us,” Webb said. “We are able to care for people closer to home, which enables family member to be closer and allows us to save time, in turn save more lives.”
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Muhammad Ahmad echoed Webb’s words and added that, not only is PMC a growing facility in heart care, the new accreditation confirms the efforts made by administration, management and staff to make good decisions and to obtain the best equipment, which helps save lives and attract the best physicians and staff members.
“Our goal is to care for patients and make them well,”Ahmad said. “In this environment it allows us as specialists to successfully treat patients with positive outcomes, and there is nothing more rewarding than caring for patients and making a difference in people’s lives and at PMC we are blessed because while we can do this anywhere, we choose to do it here because of the need. It’s rewarding to help people who need it the most.”
Ahmad encouraged people to recognize the signs of heart disease and communicate any change with their physician. He expressed concerns to those who may have been putting off treatment, but stressed that PMC takes extra measures to ensure that the facility is sanitized and safe for patients.
Ahmad said a good diet; plenty of exercise, no smoking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are important factors in keeping good heart health.
