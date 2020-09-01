The Pikeville Police Department has three new officers in its ranks.
Keegan Williams, Amanda Lowe and Zachary Bowens graduated Aug. 13 from the Department of Criminal Justice Training center in Richmond.
All three have reported to duty and are on the streets patrolling.
“All three are performing their duties as police officers but under the supervision of a veteran officer,” said PPD Chief Chris Edmonds said.
“Currently, for the next 15 weeks, we’ll be with a field training officer since we just got out of the academy,” Williams said. “The training officer rotates every three weeks.”
For Bowens, the biggest thing to learn at the academy was the legal classes.
“I’ve learned so many little things that you wouldn’t pay attention to even when you’re riding along with somebody until you actually do it yourself,” he said.
Lowe said her interest in law enforcement came early in life.
“It was my dream as a little girl growing up in Ohio, watching the TV show COPS with my mom and dad and dancing around the living room singing the theme song and I always thought that would be the most awesome job ever,” Lowe said. “And now, I’m doing it.”
The three officers will rotate shifts and training officers until the 15 weeks are over under supervision.
