During the Aug. 18 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Pike County Attorney Howard Keith Hall announced his resignation from his office, effective Monday, Aug. 24.
Hall said in his resignation letter that he will continue to practice private law and is continuing to seek election to the office of Pike Circuit Judge for the 35th District, Second Division.
Hall is running for the unexpired term left by the passing of Judge Steve Combs in April. Other filers for the circuit judge position are Ira Branham and Donald “D.J.” Smith Jr. The circuit judge position will be on the ballot in the November general election.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said during the meeting he intends to appoint Kevin Keene, who has served as assistant county attorney for the Pike County Fiscal Court for two years, to fill the position, effective Aug. 24.
For more on this developing story, check out Friday’s News-Express, in print and online.
