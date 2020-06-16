A lawsuit filed by Pike County entities against a company accused of taking $400,000 in economic development funds without paying the money back or providing any jobs has moved into federal court.
According to court documents, on June 8, the lawsuit filed by the Pike County Fiscal Court and the Pikeville-Pike County Industrial Development and Economic Authority against RCC Big Shoal, a company which proposed building a coal-to-liquid-fuel plant in Pike County, moved to U.S. District Court in Pikeville.
The company received $400,000 in economic development funding from the administration of former Pike Judge-Executive Wayne T. Rutherford in 2014. However, the company failed to pay back the loan, plus promised interest, and also announced that they would be building the facility in Floyd County in the ensuing years.
The Pike County Fiscal Court filed the lawsuit originally last year, asking that the company pay the court back the remaining $300,000 plus 25 percent per annum interest.
In January, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman granted a summary judgment to the county and industrial development authority, writing in his opinion that RCC Big Shoal’s claims that an agreement signed by former-Pike Deputy Judge-Executive Herbie Deskins modified the payment requirement were not valid.
Deskins, the judge ruled, did not have the authority to sign the agreement, something with which RCC Big Shoal’s attorneys agreed. Coleman also pointed out in his order that the company’s claims that Pike County had not provided “workable acreage” for the project were also incorrect.
In his order, Coleman found that the company was liable to the county for the $300,000 plus compound interest of 25 percent per annum.
According to the federal action, RCC Big Shoal principals William B. Johnson and David L. Farmer asked that the lawsuit be moved to federal court, though they admit that Coleman’s order became final because it was not appealed.
In a filing asking for the case to be heard in federal court, RCC Big Shoal attorney Larry Website writes that there are no current or possible issues to further litigate and that, even though that is true, the county agencies asked in a filing in March that Johnson and Farmer be added as individuals to the lawsuit.
In a filing on June 10, Webster asked the federal court to dismiss the case against Johnson and Farmer by dismissing the county’s amended complaint.
As one reason for dismissal, Webster claimed in the filing that the county agencies are attempting to “pierce the corporate veil” by adding Johnson and Farmer individually. The agencies, Webster wrote, claim that Johnson and Farmer operated the company as “a mere instrumentality for their own personal gain and disregarded the formalities of corporate existence and siphoned off money instead of using it for the ‘stated corporate purpose’ in their business dealings with the county, whatever that means.”
Also, Webster wrote, the county agencies are barred from action by the Statute of Limitations, and that the county’s case does not constitute evidence of fraud.
“The closest thing to facts from the Complaint is that the individual defendants had no intention of paying the debt of a corporate legal entity,” Webster wrote. “That is not fraud. Then it is said that someone, and the pleadings do not make clear whom, knew the project would not come to fruition, which is an opinion or prediction about future events, which if presented or withheld, is not actionable as fraud.”
