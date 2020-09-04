University of Pikeville’s new director of bands recently hit the high notes with the Kentucky Music Educators Association.
Trevor Bailey accepted the positions as UPike’s director of bands and faculty-in-residence this year, after serving as the university’s assistant director of bands in 2019. Recently, Bailey was chosen as KMEA’s Dist. 9 College/University Teacher of the Year. The district, according to KMEA, encompasses the counties of Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Bailey said. “I worked really hard last year to really go out to the district, the community and to the region just to promote music education. It was a humbling experience to be recognized by the members of the KMEA Dist. 9.”
According to UPike, Bailey received his bachelor’s degree in music performance from Northwestern State University in Louisiana, and he earned a Master of Music Education degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. Before starting at UPike, Bailey served as a graduate teaching assistant for the band program at the University of Alabama and served as conductor of the university band and doctoral conducting associate for the Alabama Wind Ensemble, among other things.
Bailey wanted to become a music teacher, he said, after being inspired by his mother, Charlotte Bailey, who is a public school teacher, and his eighth-grade middle school band director, Carol Lupton. Bailey said he took inspiration from them to pursue a career in music education.
“They were both very supportive of me, and they both still are today,” Bailey said. “They are major influences in my life.”
Through his roles as UPike, Bailey said, he has enjoyed having the opportunity to meet new people in the community, as well as being a mentor for his students as they learn more about music.
“I think what I enjoy the most is seeing the students achieve more than what they think they could initially,” Bailey said. “Watching them persevere, to see a challenge and then to overcome it, it’s a very rewarding experience. Watching them engage with each other to create this beautiful thing we call music.”
While teaching at the university level, Bailey said, he wants to help prepare his students for their futures by providing them with lessons that music can teach them, like promoting creativity, multitasking, working in a group setting and “bringing their A-game in their performances.”
“I see myself as being the last guardrails they’ll be able to have before they go out into their professional lives,” Bailey said. “Hopefully, the things that they will learn here within the program under my leadership, they’ll be able to take with them in any part of their lives. I think that music can prepare you for life in ways that other fields can’t.”
While he expressed gratitude towards KMEA for his award, Bailey added that he wanted to thank his students in the UPike band program and UPike’s assistant directors of band Michelle Rutherford and Mike Bell, as well as UPike Provost Lori Werth and UPike President Dr. Burton Webb.
In a statement, Werth praised Bailey for his work in the UPike band program and congratulated him on his award from the KMEA.
“The University of Pikeville is pleased to have Trevor Bailey as the band director and recently honored by KMEA,” Werth said in a statement. “Trevor continues to ignite passion in our UPike students, engage the community, and facilitate learning. We are proud of his leadership, commitment to the UPike mission, and his collaborative spirit.”
Bailey said that he hopes to leave an impact on his students’ lives when they look back on their time at UPike.
“I see myself as hopefully being a force for good in their lives, someone they can look back on and say that, ‘Hey, (he) really cared about not only the product that we were producing, but as a person, he cared about us.’ Hopefully, they take that with them and they care about other people that they deal with later on in their lives.”
The UPike band program is holding several upcoming events in the month of September, and they will all take place on the third floor of UPike’s Record Memorial Building.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, UPike will start rehearsals for the UPike Wind Band and Chamber Ensembles. The band is open to community members, students and UPike faculty. The rehearsals will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.
At 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, there will be open auditions for the UPike Rocks Jam Band. The auditions are open to the community, and the band encompasses vocals, guitar, piano, bass and drums. For more information about these events or the UPike band and marching band program, email, bands@upike.edu.
