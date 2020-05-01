A new company celebrated the launch of its first tiny house at the East Kentucky Business Park in Martin County on April 28.
Lexington resident Harrison Langley opened the company, Boxvana, in 2018 and started manufacturing tiny homes from the business park recently.
Chuck Sexton, president and CEO of One East Kentucky, has been working with Langley since late last year.
"Really, right as the pandemic was beginning, they were also trying to start up. They had put some job offers out there to a few key folks to start construction on their first modular tiny home," Sexton said.
Boxvana's move to the industrial park was made possible through work by officials at the Big Sandy Regional Industrial Authority, the Big Sandy Area Development District, One East Kentucky, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program and others.
"It took a lot of people to get this done appropriately ... We are all very hopeful that Mr. Langley and this company are successful in obtaining the markets that they are going after. Hopefully, they get contracts that they need to grow and flourish into a much larger company. I know that's their goal. We're just happy that they decided to open up shop here and give it a try here in Eastern Kentucky."
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said he encouraged Harrison to locate the business in Eastern Kentucky.
"He was looking at a location in western Kentucky to locate his business and I asked him to give us a look here in Eastern Kentucky," Williams said. "During that time, he was talking to employment services about hiring employees and there really wasn't a labor market down there ... I told him that I feel we can give you the people that you need, the qualified individuals to build these homes. That's what we do. We work with our hands here in Eastern Kentucky."
He said officials are excited to see the company building modular homes in this region.
"We're excited," he said. "I think our best option, our best opportunity is going to be these hidden gems. If a business is an established business, you know, these larger manufacturing companies, we can't attract those companies. They're not going to come to Eastern Kentucky because there's so many other counties, cities, that are vying for these businesses and they can give them so much more as far as incentives go. So, what we have to do is we have to find these hidden gems that we think that's going to take off and work with them and try to get the business propped up, and, hopefully, they'll do well."
He said these types of businesses, "don't just show up at your doorstep."
"You have to go find them," he said.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval in December 2019 to give Boxvana $400,000 in Kentucky Business Investment Program incentives to locate at the industrial park, which serves all counties in the Big Sandy region. In that process, the company reported that it would provide up to 25 jobs with an average salary of $18 per hour.
The company is investing nearly $2.4 million in this venture, the KEDFA reported.
Brian Corbett, administrative director for Boxvana, reported that the company currently employs 14 people and plans to expand into another facility at the business park to increase production and staff.
The tiny home that was showcased there on Tuesday will be going to Shelbyville, he said, reporting that Boxvana is working with a nonprofit organization to provide tiny homes for veterans who are at risk of homelessness.
"It's been something that's close to our heart," Corbitt said about building these homes for veterans.
He said the company is also seeking a partnership in North Carolina to provide tiny homes as a tourist community there.
"Our focus is to build environmentally sustainable, modern tiny homes," he said. He explained that the homes are constructed with a composite materials — including one new material, LitePan, a composite structural insulated panel made with LiteTex "skin" and a graphite polystyrene foam core.
Corbett described this material as an industrial textile, reporting it will last 70 years or more with "virtually no maintenance."
The tiny home that was unveiled on Tuesday is 12 feet by 30 feet and features gabled ceilings and radiant floor heating. It was built to be accessible to people with disabilities and features numerous amenities, including appliances built especially to fit in a tiny home. The company offers these tiny homes to the public, giving them the option to provide input and offering the addition of customizable smarthome technologies.
Corbett said Boxvana is thankful for the opportunity to locate in Eastern Kentucky. He explained that Harrison lives in Kentucky and that the state is dear to him.
"I know that after the coal mining industry started to decline, it was an area that, you know, the economy was hurting a little bit. There were not as many jobs around and we saw the opportunity to be able to come in and turn things around," he said. "Kentucky's had a big part in our hearts since we started and we definitely want to be able to give back because we've definitely gotten quite a bit out of Kentucky. Harrison grew up here and I've always enjoyed being in Kentucky, and so, it just seemed appropriate."
He said from Eastern Kentucky, Boxvana can distribute its homes via truck throughout the eastern seaboard. He mentioned the possibility of also opening a branch in the western part of the U.S. to sell more homes in that area.
For more information, visit the company on Facebook or online at, boxvana.com. Inquiries may also be sent via email to, hello@boxvana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.