A Pike woman already facing human trafficking charges in state court has been indicted by a federal grand jury on several related charges.
According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, a federal grand jury indicted Kena Reed, 27, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, Aug. 6 on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce, distribution of visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce and interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct.
According to the indictment, Reed committed the crimes between 2018 and August 2019.
The indictment said the most serious of the charges carry a potential prison sentence of between 10 years and life, with a maximum five years of supervised release.
Reed also faces charges in Pike Circuit Court of human trafficking, unlawful transaction with a minor (two counts), possession of or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence. She was indicted along with Jacob West, 32, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, in the case.
Police told the News-Express last year that the investigation into the case was launched after representatives of Food City contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19, 2019, reporting the theft of more than 5,500 pills from the pharmacy, valued at $9,186.
West, a part-time minister, had already been fired from his position as a pharmacy technician at the South Williamson Food City when the investigation began.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Lynn Cross said last year that, when deputies interviewed Reed, it was determined that West had been supplying pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed. Pike Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Slone said at the time of the indictment that further investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Department determined that a juvenile was involved in the situation.
Slone said deputies determined that Reed had involved the juvenile female, with whom she was friends, by possessing photographs and videos of the juvenile performing sexual acts with men believed to be older than 18 years old. Those photos and videos, Slone said, were sent by Reed to West in exchange for pills.
Both Reed and West were released from the Pike County Detention Center shortly after their arrests last year. A pretrial conference in their case is set for Aug. 19.
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Reed in connection with the new indictment.
