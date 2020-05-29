Kentucky State Police confirmed May 28 that a Memorial Day weekend incident left a man dead.
Few details were available as of presstime Thursday, but KSP Spokesman Trooper William Petry confirmed that Gary Blankenship was shot and killed in the incident.
“We had an incident at Robinson Creek and the subject was shot by state police,” Petry said. “As a result of that, he is deceased.”
The incident remains under investigation and Petry said more information will be released as it becomes available.
