Veterans of all branches of service and from all decades can be honored in special way.
VFW Post 3769 in Pikeville still has room available at the Veterans Park for bricks commemorating veterans who served this nation.
Post Adjutant, Quarter Master and Service officer Darian Hylton said the bricks are still available.
“The bricks are $100 each and will honor and remember those who served. These aren’t necessarily memorial bricks, but bricks which honor the service to this nation,” Hylton said.
The bricks are created locally and can be placed in the park normally within 60 days or less.
“The proceeds of the bricks go toward park maintenance, cost of the flags that fly at the park among other things,” Hylton said.
The City of Pikeville is preparing to pour a pad at the edge of the veterans park, which is located on Hambley Blvd. next to Fire Station 3. Hylton said the concrete pad is for a static display of a airplane.
“We are expecting to get a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star (T-Bird) to place in the park,” Hylton said. “We’re pretty excited about that.”
VFW Post 3769 has 262 members currently.
“If anyone wants to purchase a brick all they have to do is text me at, (606) 205-5859 or call me at, (606) 631-6600, and we’ll get them set up,” Hylton said.
