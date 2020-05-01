ELKHORN CITY — Recently, two individuals were cited by Eklhorn City Police for not adhering to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders relating to social distancing during the current COVID-19 pandemic while inside the city’s Dollar General. However, a formal complaint has been filed against the citing officer for allegedly “choosing to exercise authority” he does not have.
On April 27, Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton cited two individuals for failing to adhere to Beshear’s executive order relating to social distancing in side of a retail business, while the two were inside of the Dollar General located in the city.
According to the citations, Felicia Stanley, 42, of Ashcamp, and Shannon Ward, 41, of William Street, were both cited into Pike District Court. Sexton said in the citation that he advised Stanley, an employee at the Dollar General, that executive and local orders were not being adhered to by the store letting multiple people from the same vehicle to enter the Dollar General at the same, while also not enforcing the “six-foot social distancing” guidelines.
Sexton wrote in the citation, that Stanley began yelling at him stating that she was “tired of being harassed.”
According to the citation, Sexton has “videos” of multiple people from multiple vehicles entering the Dollar General.
Sexton wrote that he made several attempts to to advise Stanley to comply to executive order guidelines, but, according to the citation, she advised him “she wasn’t going to follow executive orders because they didn’t have enough workers.”
According to the citation, Ward was also cited for failing to adhere to executive and local guidelines, as Sexton wrote that, at the same date and time, he “observed Ward, along with his wife inside the Elkhorn City Dollar General in noncompliance with executive orders.”
According to Elkhorn City Attorney Kyle Deskins, Sexton cited the two individuals for violating Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order relating to social distancing inside of a retail business.
According to Deskins, Sexton was visiting the Dollar General for an unrelated matter, as Deskins said Sexton had not received a complaint, and, while in the store, Sexton said he witnessed the two individuals violating the executive order.
“Under KRS 39A.180, he had the option of arresting,” Deskins said. “However, he only cited them into court for the violation.”
According to Deskins, KRS 39A.180, subsection 3, charges offices with enforcing executive orders in states of emergency and KRS 39A.190 gives an officer authority to arrest without a warrant if he observes any violation of the executive order once a state of emergency has been declared.
“It says ‘may’ not ‘shall,’” Deskins said. “So, instead of arresting them, he decided to only cite them.”
On April 29, Mark A. Wohlander, an attorney based out of Lexington, filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. According to the formal complaint, Wohlander believes Sexton violated the “Constitutional and civil rights of two individuals who were cited with some unknown criminal charges for not properly following social distancing.”
In a the complaint letter, Wohlander said that, “when Chief Sexton interfered with an employees and customer at the Dollar General, his conduct crossed the line and amounted to an unlawful Fourth Amendment seizure for the purpose of issuing criminal citations, citations which are likely not supported pursuant to any Kentucky criminal statute.”
On April 27, U.S. Attorney General William Barr issued a memorandum entitled, “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights,” which Wohlander referenced in his formal complaint. In the memorandum, Barr wrote, “As the Department of Justice explained recently in guidance to states and localities taking steps to battle the pandemic, even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers.
“The legal restrictions on state and local authority are not limited to discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr wrote. “For example, the Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy. If a state or local ordinance crosses the line from an appropriate exercise of authority to stop the spread of COVID-19 into an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections, the Department of Justice may have an obligation to address that overreach in federal court.”
Wohlander said in the complaint letter that this might seem “insignificant” given all that is happening regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he added that, “what is abundantly clear is that Chief Sexton believes he has the legal authority to arbitrarily enforce his own version of the law and intends to continue to enforce his version of social distancing in a manner not consistent with either the Constitution or Kentucky law.”
