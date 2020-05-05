There has been much talk recently of food shortages, food producers shut down by COVID-19 and problems with supply chains delivering produce and meat to local grocers.
However, according to Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, the issues surrounding food production in the face of a pandemic are "complex" but the nation's food systems are also "resilient."
"The American food supply chain is experiencing unprecedented strain that we've not seen since World War II," Quarles told Appalachian Newspapers. "And, back then, half of all food eaten in America came from backyard gardens. Fast forward to 2020, less than 2 percent of the population feeds the rest of the country and our food supply system is complex, but we're also the safest, most abundant food supply system in the world.
"There's plenty of food, it's just that the issues we're experiencing now are more supply-chain related," he continued.
A bottleneck at a shut-down meat processing plant, Quarles said, has a ripple effect on Kentucky's farms. He said a bottleneck reduces prices of agriculture products, such as the 30-40 percent loss in price currently being seen on cattle and hogs.
"There's no profit," he said. "These are actual losses being realized at the farm level."
Quarles said the second effect of the bottlenecks is that it causes shortages of what particular type of product they're making.
"So, you might see short-term stocking issues at grocery stores as a result," he said.
The scenes that have been shown of producers dumping milk or destroying produce, Quarles said, are because a lot of the product was set to be sent to restaurants, many of which are closed or extremely limited.
"All we're trying to do is recalibrate a system that's very complex, but it's also resilient," he said. "I want to make sure it's very clear to Kentuckians that there's plenty of food, it's just that we may experience short-term stocking issues like we did six weeks ago when this first started."
Quarles said there are 30 USDA-regulated meat processing plants in Kentucky, many of which are smaller and are not processing at the scale seen in the midwest. The only exception is in the area of poultry. Quarles said there are several large-scale poultry operations in western Kentucky, such as Tyson, which process more than 1 million birds a day.
"They're doing as well as can be expected," he said. "We have to balance employee health with the need for food to be processed. That's something we take very seriously."
Quarles issued a joint statement on April 22 with the United Food Commercial Workers 227 union, asking that Gov. Andy Beshear prioritize access to resources such as PPE and testing to be focused on workers at the state's food processing facilities.
That, he said, is not just a speculative request.
"One of the Tyson plants is temporarily shut down because they had employees test positive for COVID," he said. "Fortunately, it's not enough to shut the plant down indefinitely."
One of the main issues facing meat processing plants in the current crisis, Quarles said, is not an issue of cleanliness, but of the nature of the business, which is designed for workers to stand next to each other during production.
Despite issues, some positives being seen
Quarles said he appreciates President Donald Trump's recent announcement that he plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to order meat processing plants to remain operating, as it helps underline the importance the nation's food system.
"It's only re-emphasizing the need to keep people fed," he said. "If there's any silver lining in COVID for agriculture, it's this — there's a greater appreciation about where food comes from because of this."
That appreciation is already being seen at the state level, as people are beginning to focus their attention on local agriculture.
"We're seeing an uptick in our farmer's markets, people are signing up for our CSAs (Community-Supported Agriculture) right now," he said. "I've talked to several farmers over the past couple of weeks who sell at farmer's markets and the stuff they usually have a hard time getting rid of, it's selling right now."
Quarles said he expects that growth to continue into the future, but he encourages that people not make this uptick in focus on local agriculture a "fad."
"We've heard from at least one Eastern Kentucky meat processor that she's going to expand her plant, no matter what as an outcome of this," he said. "It's a bright spot for Kentucky Proud. It's a bright spot for local agriculture. And I hope this isn't a fad, I hope it's here to stay."
Quarles said that people who are interested in finding out opportunities to begin focusing their shopping habits on local producers can go to the Kentucky Proud website, kyproud.com, where they can find resources to help them focus on key areas of supporting local agriculture.
He said that the three main areas where people can help support local agriculture are: To shop through farmer's markets, which are preparing to operate in coming weeks under different guidance, but still open; To support restaurants which use Kentucky Proud products; and to buy into CSAs.
Through CSAs, individuals buy shares in a farmer's operations, and will receive, in return, produce which comes from their investments.
All of those methods of support he said, can begin at the kyproud.com website.
Quarles said that, in addition to encouraging local support, his office is staying in contact with federal officials and attempting to get aid for farmers from agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said the Department of Agriculture will communicate the progress and details on that as they're announced.
