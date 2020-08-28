Two men were arrested this week after police served a search warrant at a Pike County residence and reportedly found numerous drugs, including more than 1 pound of methamphetamine, as well as firearms and cash.
According to an arrest citation, on Aug. 25, officers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Pikeville Police Department conducted a search warrant at the Old Wagner Station Road, Coal Run, residence of Walker Douglas Rose, 48.
According to Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office had received information indicating that drug activity was going on at the residence and enlisted KSP and PPD as assistance.
Rose’s arrest citation said that, upon arrival, officers detained Rose and another man in the residence, Nathaniel B. Newsome, 38, of Mink Branch Road, Craynor, and began searching.
Deputies, the citation said, were able to locate approximately 1.3 pounds of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as large quantities of pills suspected to be Xanax, hydrocodone and diazepam. The citation said deputies also located a small bag containing a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin and a bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The citation said deputies also located two sets of digital scales, a large quantity of baggies and approximately $4,000 in cash which, the arresting officer wrote, are all items used in the sale of illegal drugs.
During the search, the citation said, deputies also found three semi-automatic handguns, as well as an AR-15 rifle and a hunting rifle, all of which Rose is forbidden from owning because he is a convicted felon.
During a subsequent search of the residence, court documents said, Bowens found a box in a bedroom which, when opened, was found to contain 56 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of various pills, $425 in cash, a working digital scale and plastic baggies.
Bowens wrote that, when he brought the box into the living room of the residence, Newsome openly claimed possession of the box.
Rose was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units, drug unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 dosage units, but less than 120 dosage units, drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units, drug unspecified) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court documents show Rose was also served with a Floyd County indictment warrant charging him with trafficking in methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime.
Newsome was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.