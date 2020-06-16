Despite several business closures in downtown Pikeville, the city’s economic officials are optimistic for the city’s economic future, especially with businesses that are currently planning to reopen.
Following the state’s closure orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, retail stores and restaurants across Kentucky needed to close to in-person traffic and could only provide services through drive-through, carry-out, delivery or online orders. Once restaurants were able to reopen to in-person traffic, they could only serve at 33 percent in-person capacity in order to maintain social distancing.
This, along with other reopening regulations, led two restaurants in downtown Pikeville — Southern Biscuit and Grill and Blue Raven — to announce that they would not reopen after the pandemic.
Matt Corbin, co-owner of Blue Raven, published an open letter on the company’s Facebook page on May 9, sharing the news. In the letter, Corbin cited the return of limited in-restaurant dining at least until the end of May as being one of the major reasons for the decision.
Corbin said he and his wife have considered “getting out of the business multiple times” over the last couple of years, and the recent events helped them solidify their decision. He said they plan to sell the business and find someone willing to continue to operate The Blue Raven. Any inquiries and/or questions about the decision can be directed to, matt@theblueraven.net.
“This has not been an easy decision but seems to be the right one,” Corbin said in his letter. “We would like to say thank you to our customers who supported our small business. A very big thank you to our regulars who showed up multiple times a week and multiple times a day. You were the backbone of our restaurants’ survival and we won’t forget you. Our biggest thank you goes to our current and former employees who worked long hard hours to make our restaurant special over the last nine years.”
In addition to the two restaurants, Mickey’s Menagerie, a specialty boutique which opened around 1990, announced a “store closing” sale, with all items being 50 percent off starting on June 1, as the store prepares to close. The store is located at 223 Second Street. For more information, call, (606) 432-5373.
Jill Fraley Dotson, Pikeville’s executive director of economic development, said that Mickey’s Menagerie is closing due to the store owner’s retirement, not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She had announced before that that was going to be her intent to retire,” Dotson said. “Mickey has been a wonderful tenant of our downtown landscape for several years, and although we hate to lose her as a staple on Second Street, we are happy for her retirement and what that will hold for her and her family.”
During the closure orders, Dotson said, she has received calls from people who are interested in either starting a new business or relocating their business to the downtown district, which makes her optimistic about how the downtown space will continue, even after the pandemic ends and sectors of the economy continue to reopen.
“We have some spaces that are available in our downtown district that are available and would be very suitable for businesses,” Dotson said. “Thankfully, during the shutdown, there have been a lot of people that have inquired about properties downtown to locate new businesses or to move their businesses. As we move forward and we continue to reopen and schedule events in the month of July, we are hopeful that the lively air and excitement that we’ve always had in our downtown will pick back up.”
Dotson said the downtown businesses may look a little different, due to social distancing and other precautions that people are taking to ensure the safety of their customers, but she asked the public to be patient during these changes.
“Obviously things are going to look a little bit different than they have before, but I think if everyone is just mindful of maintaining the safety measures and precautions that our governor has put into place and being very mindful of social distancing that activities and events will start to happen again, which we’re very excited about,” Dotson said.
As far as the City of Pikeville, Dotson said, she has also received inquiries about business owners wishing to open in or relocate to within the city limits of Pikeville, which has her optimistic about what the city’s business future looks like after the pandemic.
“As far as the landscape of the outer portion of our business district in Pikeville, again, it’s amazing to me that we’ve had so many inquiries of people wanting to locate within the city limits of Pikeville,” Dotson said. “That’s very much a positive for us, not just for our downtown but along the U.S. 23 corridor, from the Commons to South Mayo (Trail).”
Pikeville is currently working to open a Fazoli’s restaurant in the city, which will be located in the new “Yorktown Landing” retail development property beside the recently-constructed bridge to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park. The restaurant’s construction is part of the city’s plan to grow southbound.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dotson said, some construction projects had to be either shifted or delayed for a couple of months because they could not work on them, with Fazoli’s being one of them. However, she reassured eager members of the public that the new Fazoli’s restaurant is still coming to Pikeville.
“They’ve put out bids to begin some side work there, which is positive,” Dotson said. “You may notice in the paper or other places that there are already some bids out, and there will continue to be more as we move forward with the Yorktown Landing project. Fazoli’s is still an active business that is coming.”
The property will also house the new Pikeville Fire Department Station No. 2, which will be located in the current Fastenal building on the property, directly beside the Fazoli’s restaurant.
“The Fastenal has relocated to their brand new space, which is just south of where they were, so we’re really happy and positive that they were able to get moved during the shutdown,” Dotson said. “The signage has been removed, and I anticipate construction or some renovations on that phase will start very soon.”
On June 1, Pikeville City Hall and other city government offices reopened to in-person traffic, after being closed to the public since mid-March. Dotson said the public is required to maintain social distancing and to wear a face mask upon entering the building. She said masks are available for the public at the front door if they do not have one.
The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.
Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.
For those who do not wish to enter the city hall building, Dotson said all of the services they put in place at the start of the shutdown are still in place, including paying bills online and obtaining business licenses online.
“All of those options are still in place so if you’re not comfortable with coming to city hall yet, you certainly don’t have to,” Dotson said. “Everything you need to do in-person can be done remotely and online. So that’s still a positive as well.”
On June 8, all parks and playgrounds in the City of Pikeville reopened, and the recycling bins located at 130 Adams Lane were reinstated for the public once again. The public can also now make reservations at any of the city-owned recreation facilities, like the Garfield House and Bob Amos. Although the event center will not reopen until after July 1, Dotson said members of the public can now make reservations for that space.
Although Dotson acknowledged that there have been businesses that have suffered and struggled due to the pandemic, she said Pikeville is still a great place for businesses to open and relocate.
“We do have people who have suffered some and we understand that, but obviously, that’s a national trend, but I think one thing that’s really lucky for us right here in Pikeville is that we’ve had a low number of COVID-19 cases, as compared to other parts of our state and certainly the Eastern part of our country,” Dotson said. “Pikeville’s a good place to locate. There’s a lot of activities still, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”
For more information, visit Pikeville City Hall at 243 Main Street, call, (606) 437-5100, or visit, www.pikevilleky.gov.
