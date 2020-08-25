Many who have loved ones in nursing homes or assisted living facilities have found it difficult, if not impossible, to visit with them due to COVID-19.
Many facilities have closed their facilities to outside visitors to keep the spread of the coronavirus down and away from the residents.
But Cedar Creek Assisted Living, in conjunction with Bluegrass Care Navigators, are constructing visitation booths to allow family members to visit with loved ones in a safe manner.
Jessica Thacker, executive director at Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Pikeville, said the visitor station will help residents and family members alike.
“Bluegrass Care Navigators have donated funds to pay for the materials for the booths and our maintenance director Josh McDaniel and residents are working together on the projects,” Thacker said.
Residents began staining the wood for the booths that McDaniel will construct during a build day August 20.
“The idea came from Leanne Keathley, provider liaison of Eastern Kentucky for Bluegrass Care Navigators donated funds for the booth at the Cedar Creek facility,” Thacker explained. “McDaniel constructed it and they liked the design and needed others so they asked if we could build those as well.”
“We actually got the idea from Facebook Pinterest,” Keathley said. “When the pandemic first started, our community outreach team met to see how we could help the most during this time.
“The most important thing is to spread some grace and some love and some support to our community,” Keathley said. “The residents in the nursing homes have suffered the most of anyone, not being able to see their family and friends.”
The visitor stations will be donated to all of the nursing homes in Pike County and some have been provided throughout Eastern Kentucky as well.
“In return for building the visitor stations, Bluegrass Care Navigators will make a donation to Cedar Creek for the purchase of residents gifts for assisted living week in September,” Thacker said.
